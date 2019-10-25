Ole Gunnar Solskjaer criticised his side’s attackers following Man United’s 1-0 win over Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League last night.

The Red Devils came away from their match against their Serbian opponents with a 1-0 win, with their only goal coming via a first half penalty from Anthony Martial.

It was a good-enough performance from Man United, who leapfrogged AZ Alkmaar to go top of their Europa League group.

Despite his side picking up all three points from the match, Solskjaer wasn’t entirely pleased with some aspects of his side’s performance, particular his forward line.

As per the Mirror, when speaking about his attackers after the game, Solskjaer stated “I’m not happy with the defending at the front. I think that’s been one of our strengths this season but I thought that was non-existent in the second half.”

Given that it was one of their forwards, Martial, who scored United’s winner, we’re sure the Norwegian will be able to forgive them on this occasion, however it seems like United’s attackers are going to have to pluck their ideas up in the future in order to avoid frustration Solskjaer even further.

United take on Norwich in the Premier League this weekend, as they look to get back to winning ways following their 1-1 draw against Liverpool last weekend.

Norwich will be no easy task, however given the current injury crisis that the Canaries are enduring, we wouldn’t be surprised to see United claim their first away win of the season and come away from Carrow Road with all three points this weekend.