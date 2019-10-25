Harry Maguire took to Twitter to joke about a certain mishap he made in Man United’s 1-0 win over Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League last night.

The Red Devils beat their Serbian opponents 1-0 away from home yesterday, something that means they now hold a two point lead at the top of their group.

The game was settled by a first half penalty from Anthony Martial, as United bagged their first away win in all competitions since last season.

Ignoring the performance for a minute, there was one moment that occurred before the game that a certain Maguire won’t want to watch back any time soon.

As seen in the video below, Maguire completely ignored the referee whilst he was trying to conduct the pre-match coin toss to decide who takes kick-off.

"MAGUIRE!" "HARRY!" On his first appearance in European competition, Harry Maguire captains Man Utd… And he forgot to stick around for the coin toss ? pic.twitter.com/eanTEx0ccM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 24, 2019

Following this, and the game itself, Maguire took to social media to poke fun at himself, stating that it’s been a while since he donned the captain’s armband, with the England international asking fans to ‘let him off’.

Last time I did this you did the coin toss in the centre circle ?????????? It’s been a long time. #LetMeOff ? #MUFC https://t.co/dvhPIoktMm — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 24, 2019

It was an honest, and partially funny, mistake from Maguire, one we’re sure he won’t make again should he handed the armband in future United matches.

And given the leadership qualities he has in his repertoire, we’re extremely confident that he will be…