Liverpool v. Tottenham Hotspur: unbeaten title challenger against a team in crisis

A Champions League final rematch

Almost five months on from the Champions League final, Liverpool and Tottenham face off once again in a rematch which looks to be much more one-sided than that fateful night in Madrid.

Since that game, Liverpool has gone from strength to strength, winning eight of their nine Premier League games so far to begin the season. Meanwhile, Tottenham has spiralled into chaos with an abysmal start to the season punctuated by a 7-2 home loss in the Champions League to Bayern Munich.

The question is this: can Spurs build on their comprehensive win at home to Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League and beat the league leaders; or will Liverpool continue their tear through the Premier League to retain their six-point lead over title rivals Manchester City?

Can Tottenham end Liverpool’s unbeaten start?

It looks unlikely. Tottenham has not won at Anfield since 2011, and Liverpool has not lost a Premier League game at their famous home in over two years. Furthermore, Spurs have been in disastrous form to start the season, and with Liverpool looking determined to better last seasons 2nd placed finish with a first title of the Premier League era, there seems to be only one winner in this one.

However, in the Premier League, nothing is clear cut. Tottenham have already been to both Manchester City and Arsenal and returned with an unexpected 2-2 draw. They also showed during their miraculous Champions League run last season that, on their day, they are an extremely tough team to beat. Make no mistake though, Liverpool enter this game as the standout team in the Premier League so far this season, and look like continuing that this Sunday.

The difference is reflected in the bookmaker odds

The difference between the two teams is clearly reflected in the bookmaker odds. Additionally, there is a stark difference between the odds for this game compared to back in June for the Champions League final – a game which ended in a close but comfortable Liverpool victory. For example, back then, Bet365 offered 1.95 for a Liverpool win and 4.20 for a Tottenham win, whereas they are offering 1.45 and 6.50, respectively, for this game.

Head-to-head