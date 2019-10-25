Man Utd journalist optimistic Serie A star will complete January transfer to Old Trafford

Manchester United correspondent Laurie Whitwell thinks Juventus striker Mario Mandukic could arrive at the Theatre of Dreams next year.

According to Sky Sports, Mandzukic has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford in recent months and Juve are open to letting him leave the club when the transfer window reopens.

The 33-year-old has yet to appear for the Bianconeri this season, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala all ahead of him in the squad pecking order.

The Croatian would have more chance of featuring regularly if he sealed a move to United, who are currently lacking options up front after the summer departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

United journalist Whitwell, who covers all the goings-on at Old Trafford for The Athletic, is optimistic Serie A star Mandzukic will complete a transfer to Manchester in January.

Speaking exclusively to Stretty News, he stated: “All noises are that United feel it is difficult to do business in January but they really have to make at least one signing, ideally two.

“As I have written I believe they will go back in for Mario Mandzukic and I think that could well happen.”

Whitwell went on to suggest that Solskjaer might also be tempted to contact Tottenham over a possible deal for Christian Eriksen, who has been tipped to leave north London when his contract expires next year.

He added: “An inquiry over Christian Eriksen would also make sense. Spurs might decide to sell rather than lose him for nothing next summer, but it does depend on Real Madrid’s interest too.”

Solskjaer’s position at Old Trafford has come under serious scrutiny in recent weeks, with the Red Devils languishing down in 14th in the Premier League table.

Despite some fans calling for the Norwegian’s head already, Whitwell feels the United board will stick by their current manager, with encouraging signs on the pitch pointing to a imminent turn around in fortunes.

When asked if Solskjaer will complete his first full season in charge at Old Trafford, Whitwell responded: “Yes absolutely.

“Clearly results are not good, but the performances feel close sparking on occasions.

“Newcastle was awful, but Liverpool was much better.

“Ed Woodward has gone on record as saying he will give patience for the changes that need to happen. Obviously there is always a caveat attached to that if United don’t start winning.”