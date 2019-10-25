Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is the subject of interest from Manchester United, after making a strong start to the 2019-20 campaign.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals in 11 appearances for the Nerazzurri across all competitions, helping the team rise to second place in Serie A while also picking up valuable points in the Champions League.

The Argentine is one of the most in-form centre-forwards in Europe at the moment, with a number of top clubs reportedly monitoring his progress ahead of the January transfer window.

According to FC Inter News, United are among those eyeing Martinez, who has a €111 million release clause in his current contract at San Siro.

The Inter superstar could solve a key issue for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he were to arrive at Old Trafford next year, with a lack of firepower up front costing the Red Devils dearly in recent weeks.

However, Barcelona are also thought to be chasing Martinez’ signature, with Inter prepared to increase his buy-out clause to a whopping €180 million to try and ward off potential suitors – as per FC Inter News.

The Argentina international still has four years left to run on his existing deal with Inter, which means it would take an astronomical bid to lure him away from the club at the moment.

United have the financial muscle to test Inter’s resolve with a lucrative offer and their need for an extra striker is certainly more pressing than Barcelona’s at the moment.

However, it would be a huge risk to gamble so much money on a player who has yet to reach the highest level, especially when the Red Devils could significantly strengthen their squad from top to bottom with a few extra additions instead.

For now, it looks like Martinez will remain with Inter beyond the 2019-20 campaign, but with the transfer market due to reopen again in a couple of months, speculation could intensify quickly over the next few weeks.