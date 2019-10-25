The Serie A season is only eight games old, but it’s been reported that Roma already wish to turn Chris Smalling’s loan move from Man Utd into a permanent switch.

The 29-year-old joined the Giallorossi on a season-long loan deal this past summer, as per BBC Sport, with his chances at United set to be limited with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bringing in Harry Maguire.

In turn, it was seemingly the sensible decision to move elsewhere even if temporarily, and the England international deserves credit for taking on the challenge of trying his luck abroad.

Smalling was troubled by an injury at the start of the campaign which kept him out of contention, but he’s now started the last four consecutive Serie A games and has made five appearances in total so far this season as he has cemented his place in the line-up.

With Roma conceding just four goals in those outings he’s been involved in, he has played a key role in helping them shore things up at the back after losing Kostas Manolas over the summer, and his reward could now be an extended stay in the Italian capital.

According to Calciomercato, via Sky Sport Italia, Roma are expected to meet with Man Utd in the coming weeks to discuss his future, with the suggestion being that they want to sort out a long-term move having been left convinced by him already.

That’s arguably somewhat of a risk to make a judgement call so soon in the season, but ultimately if they feel as though the experienced centre-half is what they’re looking for and can get a deal done now before his valuation goes up and competition builds, then perhaps it is a sensible move.

Time will tell if the two parties can reach an agreement on a fee, while it’s likely that Smalling would jump at the chance of staying in Italy if this season goes well and he has settled in Rome.