Liverpool are being paired with a potential swoop for Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe, with reports suggesting there are signs of a future bid.

Having won the Champions League last season coupled with being favourites to land the Premier League title this year in many people’s eyes, the Merseyside giants will surely be in a very strong position in the transfer market anyway.

However, it’s suggested by The Express that with their agreement with kit sponsors New Balance coming to an end, they are likely to join forces with Nike next and that in turn could pave the way for the start of a swoop for Mbappe given the 20-year-old is a global ambassador for the brand.

Further, Liverpool fans were clearly keen to make that link this week as the report goes on to note that they got ‘Mbappe2020’ trending on Twitter on Friday, as they believe that something special could be in the making.

The Express go on to note how Daniel Sturridge has previously told the media that the French international used to copy his celebration while Mbappe is said to often choose Liverpool as his team on FIFA.

On top of that, and perhaps more realistic and pertinent, is the claim that former Monaco teammate Fabinho has been in his ear trying to convince him about joining him on Merseyside.

That’s a more believable story, while it’s added that Klopp also made a big push to try and sign the World Cup winner in 2017 before he joined PSG. It’s suggested that he made a big impression on Mbappe and so that could be a key factor if he does consider an exit from the French giants.

Nevertheless, it’s that possible link up with Nike which has seemingly got everyone talking up a swoop for Mbappe again, and time will tell if he does find himself turning out for Liverpool next year or at some point in the future.