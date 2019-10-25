Robbie Savage has paid tribute to Frank Lampard as he believes Chelsea are a better watch even without Eden Hazard this season.

There would have been some concern for the Blues this year as they saw their former talisman leave to join Real Madrid and were unable to sign players due to their transfer ban.

SEE MORE: Chelsea will have to splash out €35m+ for 83-goal frontman amid talk of interest

In turn, that would have forced Lampard into playing the youngsters at the club to an extent, but given he has a talented group at his disposal, he has seen them flourish and ensure that Chelsea have made a positive start to the campaign.

The likes of Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and others are seemingly grabbing their opportunity with both hands, and Savage has revealed his belief that Chelsea are now better to watch without Hazard and that is a huge testament to Lampard’s work since taking the job.

“Frank Lampard is doing what nobody thought was possible – he is making Chelsea better to watch without Eden Hazard,” he wrote in his Mirror column. “He has already turned them into the most watchable side in the Premier League behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

“They are doing all this after losing Hazard, their best player last season by a distance, in the summer. Look at what’s happened to Real Madrid since Cristiano Ronaldo left. They are nowhere near the force of old.

“But Lampard has absorbed the blow of Hazard leaving – and turned it to his advantage by giving Chelsea’s youngsters a platform to shine.”

Time will tell if it lasts and whether or not Lampard can ensure that Chelsea show the type of consistency needed to compete for trophies and emerge as a genuine candidate to win honours moving forward.

However, the early signs are certainly promising and the decisions to show faith in the Blues legend and give the youngsters a chance to shine this season are paying dividends both domestically and in Europe as Chelsea look to secure a top-four finish this year and advance in the Champions League.

And as noted by Savage, they’re certainly doing it in a positive manner given the style of play and confidence shown in exciting young talents to deliver.