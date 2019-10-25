Manchester United have reportedly demanded €160 million from Real Madrid for their midfielder Paul Pogba.

One of the best midfielders in the world, the French international has been a crucial player for the red Devils since joining them from Juventus in 2016. So far, Pogba has made 148 appearances for Manchester United so far, scoring 31 goals and providing as many assists.

Real Madrid have been interested in signing the Frenchman with Diario Gol claiming that Los Blancos offered £69 million and Vinicius Junior but the Red Devils rejected their offer as they demanded more money.

However, a recent report from Don Balon claims that Manchester United are demanding €160 million from the La Liga giants if they want to land Pogba in January.

The price seems reasonable for someone of Pogba’s stature and Real Madrid do have the financial muscle to sign him. However, the Frenchman is Manchester United’s prized possession and the Red Devils will certainly try to keep him and maybe convince him to sign a new contract.

There’s no doubt that Real Madrid shall have landed a big fish if they manage to rope in Pogba in January.