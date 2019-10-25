Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Man City star Raheem Sterling, but they’ll have to dig deep into their pockets to prise him away.

Things aren’t going to plan for the Spanish giants so far this season, as they have remained unconvincing under Zinedine Zidane.

Having surrendered top spot in La Liga last week as well as struggling to put themselves in a commanding position to qualify from their Champions League group, it seems as though they are still short and will need further reinforcements unless something changes in the coming months.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Diario Gol, it’s suggested that in the event that Real Madrid can’t prise either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar away from Paris Saint-Germain, they could turn their attention to Sterling instead.

However, it’s added it will certainly cost them as the England international is said to be valued at €200m, and so it will take a mammoth bid to convince the reigning Premier League champions to part company with their star.

The 24-year-old has been hugely impressive in the way he has developed and improved his game under Guardiola, as he has now bagged 81 goals and 70 assists in 204 appearances for the club.

With those kind of numbers in mind along with the form that he has shown over the last 18 months or so, it’s no surprise that other clubs are said to be interested and now Real Madrid could try their best to convince him over a move to Spain.

Time will tell if that’s a challenge that Sterling would be interested in, but it’s arguably a concern in itself for Man City that Real Madrid are even being linked with the forward.