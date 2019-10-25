Rebekah Vardy takes cheeky swipe at Coleen Rooney with tweet after huge Leicester City win

Leicester City ran riot against Southampton on Friday night, and Rebekah Vardy showed that she certainly enjoyed the performance from her man Jamie.

The Foxes were in rampant mood at St Mary’s as they secured a 9-0 win over the Saints, with Vardy, Ben Chilwell, James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Youri Tielemans all getting on the scoresheet.

It continues what has been a hugely impressive start to the season from Leicester and Brendan Rodgers, and they will no doubt take plenty of confidence and belief from this result as they continue to try and break back into the top four in the Premier League.

As for Rebekah, she made major headlines earlier this month after Coleen Rooney ‘outed’ her as allegedly being behind leaked stories from her Instagram account.

Having posted a long message before revealed that ‘It’s….Rebekah Vardy’s account’ at the end of her note, Ms. Vardy clearly took inspiration from it with her tweet below after the game against Southampton.

It’s probably not the smartest reaction after what’s gone on and it did lead to a pretty harsh backlash from many Twitter uses who weren’t impressed and labelled her a ‘grass’ and a ‘snitch’, but it’s worthy of a chuckle in all fairness if she genuinely wasn’t behind the leaks…

It’s…… Jamie Vardy #9 ?? — Rebekah Vardy (@RebekahVardy) October 25, 2019