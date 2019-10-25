Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained coy on a possible swoop for Red Bull Salzburg’s Erling Haaland when the transfer window reopens.

Haaland has emerged as one of the most exciting young prospects in European football at the start of the new season, netting 20 goals in 13 appearances across all competitions.

The 18-year-old has bagged six goals in three Champions League outings for Salzburg, including one in a narrow 4-3 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on October 2.

Solskjaer has glimpsed fellow Norwegian Haaland’s talents up close, having worked with the centre-forward during his previous managerial spell at Molde.

United have been heavily linked with a move for the prolific teenage sensation next year and Solskjaer responded to those rumours after a Europa League win at Partizan Belgrade on Thursday.

The Red Devils’ head coach was reluctant to be drawn on another potential transfer target, after cooling talk of a move for Tottenham’s Harry Kane earlier this week – as per Goal.

“I don’t think it’s the time now for me to talk about other team’s strikers,” said Solskjaer – as Goal reports.

“I spoke about Harry Kane yesterday and Erling today, I don’t think it’s right for me.”

United could certainly do with some extra firepower up front at the moment, with only Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and raw teenage talent Mason Greenwood to call upon.

Haaland looks capable of a step up to one of Europe’s biggest clubs, but at the moment, it seems unlikely that he will reunite with Solskjaer at the Theatre of Dreams in 2020.

Ahead of a crucial trip to Norwich in the Premier League this weekend, Solskjaer admitted he might continue to play with two strikers now that Martial is back in the fold after an injury lay-off.

“We’re looking more dangerous up front with two at the moment,” he added.

“I thought Marcus and Dan James caused Liverpool problems, so it depends on who’s fit, Mason (Greenwood) could have played against Partizan as well.”