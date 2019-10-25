An Ajax fan took some time to hilariously troll one of Chelsea’s players during his side’s 1-0 loss to the Blues in the Champions League earlier this week.

A lone goal from Michy Batshuayi proved to be the difference between the two sides come full time, as Frank Lampard’s men went top of their Champions League group following the win.

Ajax fan trolling Chelsea player during the Champions League game. ? S**thousery at its best! ?pic.twitter.com/6mXMWUJB5F — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) October 25, 2019

Despite failing to see his side score during the game, one Ajax fan still seemed to have a bit of fun and troll one of Chelsea’s players.

After the ball went out for a throw-in, the fan went to throw the ball back, however, he ended up dropping it behind his back, something that drew a nice laugh from all the fellow Ajax’s supporters around him.

You love to see it…