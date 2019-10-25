Video: Barcelona leave Slavia Prague’s away dressing room in DISGUSTING state following 2-1 Champions League win

Barcelona beat Slavia Prague 2-1 away from home in the Champions League earlier this week, however despite this, it doesn’t seem as if the Blaugrana treated their opponent’s ground with much respect after the match.

Barca beat Slavia to go three points clear at the top of their Champions League group, and following this, it seems the club wanted to disrespect their opponents even more by leaving their dressing room in an awful state.

???? This is how Barcelona's squad left their dressing room after their victory against Slavia Prague in the Champions League. Awful to see. ? pic.twitter.com/nyDkRCG3Hn — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) October 25, 2019

As seen in the video above, the away dressing room at Slavia Prague’s stadium was left in a horrible state, with the Blaugrana clearly failing to pick up after theirselves following their win in the Czech capital.

Unacceptable, it has to be said..

Pictures via Beteve