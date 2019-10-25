Menu

Video: Fan footage of Pepe’s free-kick winner vs Vitoria shows just how good Arsenal man’s goal truly was

Nicolas Pepe scored an absolute blinder of a free-kick for Arsenal against Vitoria yesterday, as he helped the Gunners secure a last-minute turn around in the Europa League.

Having already scored from a set-piece earlier in the game, Pepe stepped up to another free-kick in added time, curling the ball straight into the top corner to hand his side all three points.

And now, another angle has emerged that shows just how good of a free-kick Pepe’s winner actually was.

As seen in the video above, footage from a fan shows the brilliant amount of curve and dip Pepe managed to get on his shot in order to find the back of the net.

Poetry in motion, that!

