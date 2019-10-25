Video: Leicester City fans pay wonderful tribute to former owner as Foxes run riot at Southampton

Leicester City put on a ruthless display against Southampton on Friday night, and there was a touching moment from the away fans too.

Ryan Bertrand was sent off early in the first half, and that contributed to a complete capitulation from the hosts as they were 7-0 down by the hour mark.

As seen in the video below though, the travelling supporters made their voices heard and put on their own tribute to former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who tragically died in a helicopter crash a year ago.

From the entire block of fans holding up their scarves to the emotional song that rang out at St. Mary’s, it was a wonderful way to pay tribute to their former owner and it would undoubtedly have made it all the more sweeter that the players put on a show for them too.

Brendan Rodgers is having quite the time with the Foxes thus far, and based on this performance, albeit Southampton were incredibly poor too, they will only be growing in confidence and belief about their chances of challenging for a top-four spot in the Premier League this season.

"Vichai had a dream…" ? Leicester fans pay tribute to their former owner who tragically died almost one year ago to the day. pic.twitter.com/fn3DMpGYVa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 25, 2019