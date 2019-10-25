Video: Priceless reaction from Maddison and Chilwell as Leicester City pair desperately try to avoid sprinkler

Leicester City were in action against Southampton in the Friday night game in the Premier League this week, but James Maddison and Ben Chilwell had to be on their toes even before kickoff.

As seen in the clip below, the Leicester pair were busy warming up and having a stroll on the pitch ahead of the game, but it soon became a rather hazardous decision.

SEE MORE: Brendan Rodgers speaks out on James Maddison casino incident

With the sprinklers on, the duo desperately tried to scamper to safety as they hilariously clung on to each other as if they were in serious danger…of getting wet.

It’s not quite a good look or the best way to play it cool, but it’s understandable. Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers will certainly hope that his star men are a little more committed and unafraid of getting their hands dirty when the actual game kicks off though…

Naturally, Sky Sports decided to share the clip and unsurprisingly it’s gone viral. They won’t want to watch themselves back on this occasion.