Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic aims hilarious digs at LAFC and Carlos Vela after LA Galaxy loss

LA Galaxy may well have lost ‘El Trafico’ this week in a crunch clash with rivals LAFC, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic still found time to have a dig at them.

LAFC ran out 5-3 winners in a thrilling clash in their MLS Cup playoff encounter, as although Ibrahimovic got himself on the scoresheet, it wasn’t enough to seal the win in the derby.

As seen in the link above, the Swede was caught making a crude gesture to a fan after the game which unsurprisingly made the headlines, but even despite the loss, he still had time to troll LAFC and rival Carlos Vela while speaking to reporters.

Ibrahimovic joked that he made both famous, albeit it was probably a serious comment that was construed as a joke by many of the reporters in attendance, while he also explained his gesture and the comparisons between the atmosphere at the LA derby compared to games he’s played in Europe.

With his contract at LA Galaxy expiring at the end of December, it remains to be seen what he does if he becomes a free agent, as ultimately given the quality he has shown even at 38 years of age, he could surely still do a job at a top club in Europe.

For now though, he’s still busy ripping rivals and enjoying himself…