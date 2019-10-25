What Mauricio Pochettino said when asked about Roy Keane’s comments on Harry Kane

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was asked about Roy Keane’s recent comments on Harry Kane, and it appears as though he was quite relaxed about it.

As seen in the video below, the former Manchester United midfielder insisted that a simple solution for his old club to fix their goalscoring problems would be to just go and get Kane from Tottenham.

Always one to cut straight to the point and not beat around the bush, it was a typical Keane moment that also drew laughter from his fellow pundits while Gary Neville insisted that he probably wouldn’t be too popular with Spurs fans making a comment like that.

That didn’t seem to bother the United legend much, and as seen in the video below from Pochettino’s press conference on Friday, he doesn’t seem to unhappy about it either.

In fact, the Argentine tactician agreed with Keane in that Kane deserves to enjoy success and win trophies, but ultimately he’ll hope that Tottenham will be in a position to offer him those chances rather than the England international deciding that he needs to go elsewhere to make it happen.

In turn, it’s not quite the war of words that some were perhaps hoping for as Pochettino was poked by the reporter with the way in which he worded his question, but ultimately the Tottenham boss seems pretty relaxed about the situation and even praised Keane as an individual that he respects both from his playing days and now as a pundit.

Time will tell though if Man Utd do indeed target Kane moving forward as that could change the mood…

Roy Keane is just brilliant. 'What are you all staring at??' #MUFC pic.twitter.com/xCIZ1Csmfm — Jim Roache (@JimRoache) October 20, 2019