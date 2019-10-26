Former Premier League star Darren Bent has advised Arsenal to join the hunt for Spurs and Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen.

According to the Daily Mail, Vertonghen’s deal with Spurs is set to expire at the end of the season, with the Belgian yet to agree a new deal with the north London side.

Given this, the Belgian will be able to open talks with foreign clubs from January 1st regarding a pre-contract agreement, something that we’re sure Tottenham will be fully aware of.

With this in mind, Bent, who used to play for Spurs, has advised his old side’s fierce rivals to join the race for Vertonghen in the future.

As per Football Insider, when speaking about Vertonghen, Bent stated ” If you’re going to take him on a free, Arsenal could do with him. If he’s on a free don’t be surprised if they’re in the mix for him as well.”

The Gunners could definitely do with adding Vertonghen to their ranks in order to bolster their somewhat shaky defence.

Despite having three transfer windows to sort his side’s defensive issues out, Unai Emery is some way off of doing so, a problem that he could go some way to solving should he move for Vertonghen at the end of the season.

The transfer won’t cost the Gunners a penny should he fail to agree a new deal with Spurs before the end of the season, thus, we could have another Sol Campbell type situation on our hands if Arsenal end up going in for the Belgian.