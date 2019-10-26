It seems that we all expect to see Man United being active in the January transfer window. Some talent needs to be added to the squad but it remains to be seen what kind of player they target.

There’s been an obvious effort to focus on signing younger talented players in the past year, but it might be tempting to try and sign some experienced pros who might be able to turn the season round.

Someone like Thomas Muller would be an intriguing option. He’s a proven world-class performer who has done it on the biggest stage, but he’s struggling to get into the Bayern team and might be past his best.

It seems there had been some talk of him moving to Old Trafford, but according to Sky Sports via the Manchester Evening News, those reports are false and there hasn’t been any contact at all from United.

They do go on to suggest that this doesn’t completely rule out a move, but he doesn’t fit the current transfer strategy so it’s hard to see it working out.

He would probably be seen as a panic signing, but it could still be worth taking a punt on him if the terms of the transfer aren’t ridiculous. Nobody has managed to nail down the attacking spot on the right hand side so Muller would bring experience and a completely different threat.

If he was able to regain that ruthless clinical edge that made him one of the best German players in recent years, then he would absolutely improve United.