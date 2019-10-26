It really does feel like the transfer activity never truly stops at Real Madrid. Obviously the transfer window means they can only register players at certain times, but the whole year feels like a constant effort to get that next transfer completed.

A report from AS has suggested they might have an intriguing transfer strategy for next season. It seems they are very excited at the prospect of bringing a lot of loan stars back to help fill out the squad, mainly because it means they can throw everything they have at signing Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is really establishing himself as one of the best players in the world so it’s obvious to see why they want to get him. He would instantly elevate the team and could give them the edge over Barcelona for years to come.

The knock on effect could be bad news for Arsenal. Dani Ceballos has impressed since he arrive on loan this season, so it’s reasonable to expect the fans might have hoped they could get a permanent deal for him next summer.

In reality it seems that the loan spell is simply designed to develop the midfielder so he can play a bigger role in Madrid next year. It always felt like he was supposed to eventually step up and take over from Modric or Kroos in the midfield at some point.

The report also goes on to suggest that the club is startled at the progress of some of their youngsters out on loan compared to players they signed. Mendy, Jovic and Diaz have all struggled to impress, while Ceballos, Hakimi and Odegaard are among those to really show what they can do.

As is always the case with Real Madrid, expect plans to completely change between now and next July, but it does seem like Arsenal fans shouldn’t get too attached to the midfielder.