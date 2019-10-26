Leicester truly put Southampton to the sword yesterday, as they equalled a Premier League record for biggest win in the competition, as they beat the Saints 9-0 at St Mary’s.

It was a truly brilliant all-round performance from the Foxes, who were absolutely ruthless on the south coast last night, as they leapfrogged Man City to go second in the Premier League.

Both Vardy and Perez bagged themselves hat-tricks, whilst Maddison, Chilwell and Tielemans also got themselves on the scoresheet on what was a superb day for Rodgers’ side.

Leicester were so ruthless yesterday, that they even managed to find themselves 5-0 up at half-time, something that now means Rodgers has done something no other PL manager has done before.

As per journalist Richard Jolly, Rodgers is the first manager in PL history to see one of this sides both winning and losing 5-0 at half time, with the other instance coming whilst he was manager of Liverpool back in 2015.

Brendan Rodgers is the only manager whose teams have had both a 5-0 half-time lead (Leicester at Southampton today) and a 5-0 half-time deficit (Liverpool at Stoke in 2015) in Premier League games. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) October 25, 2019

Given how Leicester have started this season, it’s definitely going to be interesting to see how the Foxes fair from here on out, and whether they’ve got what it takes to break into the top six, or even the top four, come May.

And if yesterday’s result is anything to go off, we firmly believe that they do…