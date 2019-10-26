Some Chelsea fans are concerned with Frank Lampard’s lineup for today’s Premier League clash against Burnley, are some supporters exaggerating a little bit?

Frank Lampard has made just one change to the Chelsea side that defeated Dutch giants Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Blues legend has finally decided to give Christian Pulisic a start following his impressive form off the bench for the west London club over the past month.

Some fans are disappointed that Pulisic’s chance to shine comes at the cost of starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi retaining his place in the starting eleven.

Check out Chelsea’s lineup below:

One change from Wednesday night as Pulisic comes in for Hudson-Odoi. Thoughts on the team, Blues?#BURCHE pic.twitter.com/eKSDCn4d0o — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 26, 2019

Here’s how some of the club’s fans reacted to the teamsheet:

Hmmm I ain’t too sure about this. I hope Christian doesn’t get bullied off the park. I would have Cho starting imo — Nicholas Benedict (@mailme2x) October 26, 2019

he benched CHO before Willian???????????????????????????????? — no (@unhappychels) October 26, 2019

He should be replacing Willian not CHO — Shola the emperor? (@emperorzola) October 26, 2019

Still no Reece or Emerson?, could’ve used their threat out wide. Can see us struggling in this game — Woodster (@JunkyMonkeys90) October 26, 2019

Where is odoi # willianout — CFCaddicted (@maxisarp1) October 26, 2019

Pulisic should be starting for Willian not CHO ? — Super Frank Era (@SuperFrankEra) October 26, 2019

yessss Pulisic ?? — Blue-Blue ? (@Whizzy_khiddy) October 26, 2019

Some of the hate towards Willian is certainly uncalled for, the Brazilian star has been sensational for the Blues so far this season. Supporters should cut the veteran some slack.

Lampard’s men can’t afford to take their eyes off the ball for one moment at Turf Moor, the Clarets have a phenomenal home record and they’ll look to frustrate the Blues tonight.