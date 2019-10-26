Menu

‘Can see us struggling’ – These Chelsea fans react to Lampard’s lineup for Burnley clash

Some Chelsea fans are concerned with Frank Lampard’s lineup for today’s Premier League clash against Burnley, are some supporters exaggerating a little bit?

Frank Lampard has made just one change to the Chelsea side that defeated Dutch giants Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Blues legend has finally decided to give Christian Pulisic a start following his impressive form off the bench for the west London club over the past month.

Some fans are disappointed that Pulisic’s chance to shine comes at the cost of starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi retaining his place in the starting eleven.

Check out Chelsea’s lineup below:

Here’s how some of the club’s fans reacted to the teamsheet:

Some of the hate towards Willian is certainly uncalled for, the Brazilian star has been sensational for the Blues so far this season. Supporters should cut the veteran some slack.

Lampard’s men can’t afford to take their eyes off the ball for one moment at Turf Moor, the Clarets have a phenomenal home record and they’ll look to frustrate the Blues tonight.

