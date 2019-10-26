One of the main things about being a good negotiator is making sure you don’t make your opening demands too low. It’s probably best to start of a little bit higher and then you know you can reduce your demands a bit.

Massimo Cellino is already well known to fans in England for his time at Leeds, but this could be one of his more ridiculous moments. The Sun had recently reported that Man United were scouting Sandro Tonali who is really impressing with Brescia. That report suggested he might be worth around £30m.

It now seems like that valuation could be a tad hopeful if you believe Cellino when he recently made claims about how much he thinks his youngster would be worth. According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, he rates his prized youngster at around €300m.

That suggests a talented youngster who has played seven top flight games in his life is ready to become the most expensive player of all time. Of course it’s very likely that Cellino just wants to see himself in the press, but it’s ridiculous all the same.

It seems like United could have two big problems if they want to sign him. Obviously that price tag, but the reports goes on to suggest there have been approaches for Atletico Madrid, Man City, PSG, Juventus, Napoli and the two Milan clubs.

He’s an interesting player to watch because his connection to Brescia and hairstyle have led to a lot of people trying to compare him to Andrea Pirlo. In reality he’s much more aggressive and a more dynamic midfielder than Pirlo, so he could be perfect for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if their interest is serious.

When he does get his move, it will be interesting to see how Cellino tries to explain taking a huge hit on his valuation of the player.