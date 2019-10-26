David Luiz reveals how Arsenal can improve

Arsenal defender David Luiz is of the opinion that his teammates must believe in the club’s philosophy if they are to improve.

The Gunners fell to 5th place in the Premier League table after losing to Sheffield United. This was followed by a Europa League fixture against Victoria SC which they came very close to losing before Nicolas Pepe scored from two free-kicks.

Luiz feels that Arsenal have to be calm and need to believe in their philosophy if they are to improve. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Brazilian centre-back said: “We have to be honest about what went wrong, but we also have to be calm. It’s only our second defeat this season. We are doing many things well. We have to keep believing in our philosophy, we have to keep believing in our team, which is the best way for us to improve. Football is about the end, not the beginning, so let’s see how we finish at the end of the season in May.”

Arsenal have a squad which is capable of not only finishing in the top four of the Premier League but can also win the Europa League. However, the one thing which Unai Emery’s side will have to improve upon is their away form. This season, the Gunners have won only one Premier League fixture away from home against Newcastle.

However, there are still many games left and Arsenal have a fair chance of getting into the Top four of the Premier League. The Gunners will hope to secure three points tomorrow when they face Crystal Palace.