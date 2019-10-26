Dressing room ‘civil war’ preventing Real Madrid return for Jose Mourinho

A sensational report from Spain has claimed that a potential dressing room ‘civil war’ is preventing Jose Mourinho from replacing Zinedine Zidane at Los Blancos.

According to Spanish journalist Francesc Aguilar, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is keen on replacing under-fire boss Zinedine Zidane with former manager Jose Mourinho.

The chief’s decision has been complicated as it’s understood that Mourinho’s return would spark a ‘civi war’ in the Los Blancos dressing room,.

Aguilar adds that club captain Sergio Ramos is understood to be against the Portuguese gaffer coming back to the Spanish capital.

For this reason, former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is leading the race to take over at the Bernabeu if Zidane is sacked.

The Italian is reportedly continuing to reject Manchester United’s advances for him to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Los Blancos certainly haven’t been at their best so far this season, but Zidane’s phenomenal achievements during his first spell in charge deserve for him to be given some leeway.

The Frenchman won’t be able to avoid the chopping block for too long though if the side’s performances continue to be unflattering.