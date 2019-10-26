Juventus are reportedly eyeing a move for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe which could cost the Serie A champions a whopping €380 million.

One of the best players in the world, the French international has been in stunning form for the Parisians since last season. He ended 2018/19 with 39 goals and 17 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: “I think he’ll end up at Real Madrid” – Ex-Los Blancos coach adamant club will beat Barcelona to superstar transfer

This season, the 20-year-old has already netted six goals and four assists. Mbappe is already attracting interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool according to reports. AS claim that Los Blancos are keen on signing the PSG star while Express suggest that the Reds’ new kit deal with Nike could see them try to sign him.

Now, Juventus have also joined the race to sign Mbappe according to Tuttosport who also suggest that his transfer can cost the Bianconeri an astronomical fee of €380 million.

Landing the French international would definitely bolster Maurizio Sarri’s side’s chances of winning the Champions League. A frontline consisting of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mbappe would be a nightmare to any team’s defence. However, the biggest issue here would obviously be the transfer fee as Juventus may not have that kind of financial muscle to sign the Frenchman. The Bianconeri’s best shot at signing Mbappe would be offload some of their players to raise funds.