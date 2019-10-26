Gary Neville is of the opinion that Brendan Rodgers could be a suitable candidate to become Manchester City’s manager if Pep Guardiola departs.

The Northern Irishman joined Celtic following his dismissal from Liverpool and guided the Hoops to seven trophies during his three-year spell. Rodgers then joined Leicester City following the sacking of Claude Puel. The Foxes were 12th in the Premier League table when the 46-year-old joined them but finished the season in ninth position, going unbeaten in just three of their remaining matches.

Leicester City have started 2019/20 brilliantly and are currently second in the league with 20 points to their name. Last night, the Foxes thrashed Southampton 9-0 in their own backyard, thus registering the highest away win in Premier League history.

Neville hailed Rodgers and feels that he should be considered for the Manchester City managerial job when Guardiola leaves. As quoted by Goal.com, the Manchester United legend told Sky Sports: “I think if you look at what he achieved at Liverpool and then Celtic and now what he is doing at Leicester, we always talk about international coaches having philosophies and values, but he improves teams and plays great football. He is quite innovative and he does seem to be a great coach, the players enjoy working with him, and I’m asking the question now, why wouldn’t he be seen as a coach of one of the big clubs?

“You look at Manchester City changing to Pep Guardiola and you probably won’t see Brendan Rodgers’ name linked with that job because people at the club will be thinking, maybe, someone else. But why not? If you look at what he’s done in terms of the football he plays and the improvement he has on players on the pitch.”

Rodgers has done a magnificent job at Leicester City so far and there’s a very good chance the Foxes could play in the Champions League next season. The 46-year-old would surely be ideal for the Manchester City job and we could see him in-charge of any top European club at some point in his career.