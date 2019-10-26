Liverpool star Sadio Mane heaped praise on his teammate Roberto Firmino for his performances and selflessness to the team.

The Brazilian is among the finest forwards in the world but he is also well known for his creative playing style which never ceases to entertain the spectators. We saw one of several instances during Liverpool’s Champions League match against Genk.

SEE MORE: New kit deal could help Liverpool launch swoop for superstar signing next year as Klopp has already ‘put in groundwork’

During the 25th minute of the match, Firmino made a brilliant rabona pass to Mane but the Senegal international was denied a goal thanks to a fine save from Gaetan Coucke. Had Mane found the net, the Brazilian international would’ve certainly provided one of the assists of the season.

The Senegal winger said that he’s never surprised with Firmino and always looks forward to what he does on the pitch. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Mane said: “It was really, really great skill from Bobby. I was trying to score but the defender was behind me and I lost my step because he pushed me a bit. That’s why it was a little bit complicated for me to score the goal. You can’t expect it because you don’t know him. I know him very well, I’m training with him every single day and I know his quality, I know what he can do. I’m never surprised, I’m just looking forward to it all the time on the pitch.

“He’s doing it very well – for me, for Mo and for all the other players. He’s a really great player. All credit to Bobby. People are seeing it now, but the staff and team – everybody – were [always] happy with Bobby because he’s always sacrificing himself for the team. He’s doing well, scoring, giving assists and working hard for the team. It’s good people appreciate him now [externally] – like it should be.”

Firmino has certainly cemented his status as a Liverpool legend through his magnificent performances for the club. This season, the 28-year-old has been in fine form, netting thrice while providing eight assists in 14 appearances across all competitions. The Brazilian international will be keen on producing another fine performance tomorrow when Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Firmino scored in both of the Reds’ matches against Mauricio Pochettino’s team last season and will be eager to do the same this weekend.