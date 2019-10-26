Former Real Madrid coach Luis Ocampos is adamant his former side are going to be successful in their pursuit of PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe in the future.

As per AS, Real are eyeing up a move for Mbappe in the future, and amidst this, Ocampos has come out and stated that he believes Los Blancos will be successful with this pursuit.

According to the Sun, when speaking about Mbappe, Ocampos stated “I think he will end up at Real Madrid. If he wants to be the best player in the world, he has to play for Real Madrid.”

Despite this confidence from Ocampos, it seems like Real may have a battle on their hands in their attempts to sign Mbappe, as Mundo Deportivo note that fierce rivals Barcelona are also in the hunt for the French international.

Real have failed to replace Cristiano Ronaldo following the Portuguese international’s move to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

Since then, the club have brought in players like Hazard, Jovic and Vinicius Jr, however none of these players have been able to replace the former Los Blancos goal-machine.

However, the answer to Real’s problem in this scenario could very well be Mbappe given how the Frenchman’s career has gone thus far.

During his time with PSG, the youngster has managed to bag an astonishing 66 goals and 36 assists in 95 games in all competitions, a brilliant record for a player as young as he is.

Following Ocampos’ words, all that remains to be seen is whether he’s proven to be true and Real end up getting their hands on Mbappe in the future…