Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp is of the opinion that the North London club don’t need to sign any new players.

Spurs have had some disappointing results this season which is why they are 7th in the Premier League and are out of the Carabao Cup. Mauricio Pochettino’s side had a ghastly start to the Champions League by drawing against Olympiacos before being trounced 2-7 by Bayern Munich in their own backyard. However, they thrashed Red Star Belgrade to bring their campaign back on track.

SEE MORE: What Mauricio Pochettino said when asked about Roy Keane’s comments on Harry Kane

Redknapp feels that the current Tottenham side have some very good players and they do not need to spend in the January transfer window. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Spurs manager said: “Where [would you make signings]? When I look at the team, they are full of good players everywhere. It is the same group of players – but one or two are not playing as well.”

Redknapp has a fair point here. Spurs have a number of world-class players in their squad who can easily guide the club to the top four of the Premier League. Their 5-0 win over Red Star Belgrade is a testament to the fact that this team has what it takes to do well in the remainder of the season.

Tottenham’s next match is a tough one against table-toppers Liverpool at Anfield. Provided they win. it will be the North Londo outfit’s first win over the Reds in Merseyside since 2011.