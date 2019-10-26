“Is this a parody” – Some Arsenal fans laugh at Emery’s expense after they find Gunners boss’ philosophy detailed online

Arsenal fans flocked to Twitter to laugh at Unai Emery after fans found a portfolio of the Spaniard’s philosophy online.

Emery has been somewhat underwhelming since his move to the Emirates during the summer of 2018, with the former PSG boss failing to convince fans since then.

Emery has failed to sort out the Gunners’ defensive problems despite having three transfer windows to do so, something that is surely going to be a worry for Arsenal fans.

Following all of this, Emery has becoming a bit of a laughing stock amongst Gunners fans after they found a section on his website dedicated to his philosophy.

Emery’s website talks about his focus on ‘Hard Work and Dedication’, ‘Winning Mentality’ and ‘The Team Comes First’.

Following this discovery, Gunners fans took to social media to have right old chuckle about Emery’s website, something we’re sure the Spaniard wouldn’t be best pleased with were he to find out about it.

Oh Unai….

If you have to make a website to showcase your philosophy, you don’t have one ? — Toby Smillie (@Toby_Smillie) October 26, 2019

Is this the power point presentation that got him the job?! ? — Has (@HasmatAllyKhan) October 26, 2019

Is this a parody… OMG. — Rajasimhan (@simhan87) October 26, 2019

Somebody needs to tell him ? pic.twitter.com/zPnpPwQot5 — Amit Karajagi (@AmitKarajagi) October 26, 2019

“Ceballos pass to Kolasinac, unsuccessful Kolasinac cross into Auba, lose posession, repeat” — Joe (@MadDogMurph10) October 26, 2019

“Always go for the win” ? he can’t even stick by his first rule — Will (@willdna_) October 26, 2019