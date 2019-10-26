Jose Mourinho could reportedly be back to the Premier League as Arsenal manager.

The Portuguese was last in-charge of Manchester United before being dismissed last November. However, Mourinho could return to the Premier League as several reports (via Calciomercato) are linking him to Arsenal. The 56-year-old was seen at the club’s Europa League match against Vitoria SC.

SEE MORE: ‘I am not at my best physically’ – Pepe explains reason behind ‘difficult’ start to life at Arsenal

The Gunners haven’t had the best of starts to the Premier League this season as they are currently 5th in the table. Arsenal made a number of signings in the summer transfer window and according to the Times, Unai Emery could be sacked if the North London club don’t make the Champions League next season.

The Gunners frankly have a very good chance of qualifying for the competition in 2020/21. They have a good chance of finishing the Premier League in the top four given their squad. At this moment, if Arsenal can avoid any slip-ups, they could end up qualifying for the Champions League. Even if the Gunners don’t finish in the top four, they have a fair chance of winning the Europa League.

Right now, the club should stick with Emery until at least at the end of the season but if they do sack him, Mourinho would be a fine replacement.