Leicester broke a number of Premier League records yesterday, as they hammered Southampton 9-0 at St Mary’s to go 2nd in the Premier League table.

It was a truly sensational evening on the south coast last night, as Leicester broke the record for biggest ever Premier League away win, as they well and truly put Southampton to the sword.

As well as this, the result also equalled the record for biggest ever Premier League win, with the other coming from Man United against Ipswich a number of years ago (also 9-0).

However, probably the most impressing thing about Leicester’s performance was the fact that the Foxes had two different players score hat-tricks in the game.

Both Vardy and Perez managed to find the net on three separate occasions each, something that means that the Foxes became the first side in 16 years to have two players score hat-tricks each in the same game, with Arsenal being the last side to do so back in 2003.

?????? Twice in @premierleague history have a team had 2? players scored hat-tricks in the same game ??????@vardy7 & @AyozePG for @LCFC v Southampton, Oct 2019@piresrobert7 & Jermaine Pennant for @Arsenal v Southampton, May 2003 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 25, 2019

Following his treble yesterday, Jamie Vardy now leads the way in the race for the PL Golden Boot with nine goals, one more than both Aguero and Abraham.

Given this, combined with the creative forces Leicester have in midfield, it seems like Vardy has a brilliant chance to claim his first ever PL Golden Boot this year, especially if Leicester keep playing like they did yesterday!