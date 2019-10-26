Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that Trent Alexander-Arnold seems in good condition while Joel Matip is a doubt for this weekend’s clash against Tottenham.

The right-back did not travel to Genk with the rest of the squad because he was ill but Klopp has said that he should be fit enough to play against Spurs. The Liverpool manager also said that Matip is doubtful for tomorrow’s clash at Anfield. Speaking to the club’s official site, Klopp said: “Trent is fine. Or looked fine, if there is no setback. He was ill – ill enough to not travel with us, which is not a good sign, but yesterday he had a clearing session and if it is as it was yesterday then he should be fine. With Joel, we have to see. I didn’t see him yet. I don’t know 100 per cent.”

SEE MORE: “He’s a really great player”- Sadio Mane lavishes praises on Liverpool star

Andy Robertson was subbed off just after the hour mark during the match against Genk and Klopp said that the Scotsman was substituted so that he could rest. “We just rested Robbo”, said the Liverpool manager. “We thought ‘that’s enough for today, 60 minutes’. He could do it and did it. He is fine.”

Xherdan Shaqiri won’t be featuring on Sunday as he is yet to recover from his calf issue. Klopp said: “I saw Shaq this morning and spoke to him. It will take a little bit of time still. Big muscles, unfortunately, it needs a little bit longer to heal.”

Liverpool will certainly be boosted by the return of Alexander-Arnold while they will certainly hope that Matip is back soon. With the Cameroonian centre-back not playing, it will be interesting to see if Klopp plays Joe Gomez or Dejan Lovren.

The Reds will be eager to maintain their unbeaten run on Sunday when they face Mauricio Pochettino’s side.