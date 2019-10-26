Former Man United star Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted that he may have left the club too soon following his move from Old Trafford to Everton back in January 2017.

Schneiderlin joined the Red Devils from Southampton during the summer of 2015, however during his time at Old Trafford, the Frenchman failed to have any significant impact, eventually moving to Everton just 18 months later.

Following this, Schneiderlin has come out and admitted that his choice to leave the club in January 2017 may have been a premature one.

As per AS, when speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Schneiderlin admitted “I wanted to do more and I had the capacity to do more. Maybe I jumped out of the boat too quickly when I didn’t play for three months.”

The midfielder then added “When I look at other players having a great career at Manchester United, they all had a spell of four or five months when they didn’t play.”

During his time Everton, Schneiderlin has been somewhat underwhelming, bagging just one goal and two assists in his 78 games for the Toffees since his move from United.

The French international could easily cement his place in Everton’s starting XI even further this season following Idrissa Gueye’s departure for PSG in the summer.

And it seems like the midfielder has done so, as he’s already played eight times for Marco Silva’s side this term, with the majority of these appearances being starts.

Whether Schneiderlin keeps his place his Everton’s starting XI this year remains to be seen, however one things for sure is that the Frenchamn seems to be regretting his move from United back in 2017…