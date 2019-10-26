Arsenal fans have urged their club to sign Leicester City and Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi following the Foxes’ 9-0 win over Southampton last night.

Rodgers’ side put the Saints to the sword at St Mary’s yesterday evening, hammering them 9-0 to go second in the table, breaking a few Premier League records in the process.

As you can imagine just by looking at the scoreline, a number of Leicester players put in brilliant performances for Rodgers’ side, as they leapfrogged Man City in the PL table.

Tielemans, Chilwell, Vardy, Perez and Maddison were all excellent for the midlands side, however the one player that seemed to catch the eyes of Arsenal fans was Nigerian midfielder Ndidi.

The former Genk man, who joined the Foxes from the Belgian outfit back in 2017, was tenacious in midfield for Leicester yesterday, constantly breaking up the few attacks Southampton managed to muster up during the game.

Following his scintillating performance from Ndidi, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to call for the Gunners to sign the Nigerian in the near future, something they should definitely think about doing if his display yesterday is anything to go off…

We can take Madison and Ndidi ? — Waltbanger (@Waltbanger101) October 25, 2019

Would love to have Ndidi and Maddison at Arsenal. — afcbreezy (@afcbreezy) October 25, 2019

@arsenal Go all out for ndidi i have been saying it and i will continue to say it https://t.co/6jdHR9UfYs — igbalode omoalhaja (@dyanmitebarry) October 25, 2019

Xhaka + £50mill for Ndidi @Arsenal — Mr Nice Guy (@gguccini) October 25, 2019

I’d take Ndidi or Dacoure for Arsenal — Kam (@Simply1Kam) October 25, 2019

Arsenal need to get Ndidi in next season — Punch Drunk Love (@Meroe_) October 25, 2019