Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he won’t sign any reinforcements in the January transfer window.

The Premier League champions are currently without Aymeric Laporte for a while which has resulted in the likes of Fernandinho and Rodri playing at centre-back. Without Laporte, Manchester City lost to Norwich City and Wolves. Currently, Guardiola’s side are in second position in the Premier League table.

The Spaniard said that even though he is worried regarding the lack of players in certain positions, Manchester City won’t buy any players in January. As quoted by Goal.com, Guardiola said: “When I’m thinking after the international break, November, December, January, February – yes I’m a little bit concerned because in a few positions we don’t have enough player.

“January window we are not going, well I think we are not going to buy. The club didn’t introduce me to the players they thought could help us so, without that, it’s not going to happen. Our need is not just for six months, it’s for a long time and the important players will not be sold. We are going to stay all the season, I think, with all the players we have right now.”

Manchester City currently have arguably the strongest squad in Europe and they still have a strong chance of winning the Premier League. However, it may all come down to Liverpool choking in a few matches like they did last season. City are now just three points behind the Reds in the Premier League table after beating Aston Villa 3-0. Their next match is a League Cup fixture against Southampton on Tuesday.