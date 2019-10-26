Real Madrid legend tipped as club’s answer to Guardiola and Simeone – Under pressure Zidane should be worried

There still seems to be that uneasy feeling about the future of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. He’s had some poor results this season but they remain in contention for all the major titles, it just feels like the president is waiting for an excuse to get rid of him.

One of the biggest issues when sacking a manager is actually having a succession plan. The media would love it if they brought Jose Mourinho back, it would create numerous headlines and interviews would be fascinating. The main issue is he’s failed in all his previous jobs and ruined Real Madrid last time.

According to a report in AS, they might have the solution to all of their problems in house. The story reported on some of the opinions of Jorge Valdano, who was praising Raul and tipped him to be successful as a manager.

He went on to say that Raul could be their very own answer to Diego Simeone or Pep Guardiola. Raul currently manages the B team and Valdano feels he perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the club and would be a success.

That can’t come as comforting news to Zidane, it seems certain that Raul would accept the job if it was offered to him so having a highly rated option already at the club will only add to the pressure he’s under.

It will be interesting to see how long Zidane actually lasts, even if he wins trophies that still isn’t completely guaranteed to keep him in the job. The other thing for Raul to consider is his job security – for the B team he’s pretty safe, as soon as he get the main job he will be under constant scrutiny.