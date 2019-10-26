Real Madrid are reportedly willing to offer €100 million and Gareth Bale in exchange for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Los Blancos were interested in signing the French international for a while with Don Balon claiming that the Red Devils were demanding €160 million for him. A report from El Desmarque claims that Real Madrid are ready to offer €100 million and Bale in exchange for Pogba.

The Welsh international who is valued at €60 million according to Transfermarkt has netted two goals while providing as many assists in seven appearances across all competitions this season so far. Manchester United need some attacking reinforcements and Bale could be a suitable addition to their squad.

However, the Red Devils won’t be too willing to let go of someone like Pogba who is arguably their most important player. However, they will also be receiving €100 million if El Desmarque’s report is true and could use that sum to sign a replacement for him.