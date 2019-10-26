It’s always difficult to figure out if there’s any kind of truth in a transfer rumour that comes from nowhere and doesn’t seem to make sense. It’s just rare to see the top Premier League players happily selling players to each other.

That’s not to say it’s completely impossible, we’ve seen Alexis Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Raheem Sterling and Danny Welbeck move between supposed “top four rivals” in recent years, so could Liverpool allow Joe Gomez to leave?

According to 90min.com, the young defender is frustrated over his lack of playing time at Anfield and it’s led him to consider a possible move to Arsenal or Spurs. When you consider he is one of the highest rated young defenders in the league and Liverpool are top, surely they shouldn’t feel they have to let him go.

He seems to be at his best playing in the centre, obviously he won’t play instead of Virgil van Dijk so it might come down to a straight fight with Joel Matip. Matip recently signed a new deal and looks to be Klopp’s preferred choice so it’s possible that Gomez won’t see a lot of action anytime soon.

The report goes on to suggest he wants to stay in England and is originally from London so would welcome a move back to the capital.

There’s no doubt both clubs would want him, Arsenal need someone to anchor the defence for years to come and Spurs look like they will lose Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen next Summer.

It’s hard to see Liverpool being willing to strengthen a direct rival by selling them one of their best young players, but if he continues to sit on the bench then he might force a move instead.

It does seem unlikely but it does make sense, if he doesn’t play between now and January then it could be an interesting one to keep an eye on.