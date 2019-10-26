Barcelona appear to be moving closer and closer to the sale of one of their highest-profile first-team stars in the January transfer window, is this a good move by the club?

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Ivan Rakitic is no longer untouchable at Barcelona, it’s being reported that given his lesser role in the team that the club have green-lighted the sale of the star in the January transfer window.

Sport understand that Barcelona have already held negotiations with Italian giants Inter Milan over a potential move, with the La Liga champions valuing the midfielder at €35m.

It’s added that an agreement is yet to be reached but the clubs will undoubtedly be confident of securing a good deal considering their ‘good relationship’, as per Sport.

Even at 31 years old, Rakitic would still be a fine signing for any top European outfit.

Antonio Conte will be hoping that the Croatian can inspire the Serie A giants to beat powerhouses Juventus to the league title, as well as helping him mount a serious challenge in the Champions League.

Rakitic has been a fine servant to the Blaugrana, the midfield maestro’s performance have helped the club flourish domestically in recent years.