Frank Lampard has confirmed that he isn’t sure when N’Golo Kante will be able to play for Chelsea again after the Frenchman picked up another injury.

Kante has already missed a number of games for the Blues this term, something that has been down to his inability to stay clear of injuries.

The French international is also set to miss his side’s trip to Burnley this weekend, as confirmed by Lampard himself via the Metro.

Amidst this news, the Chelsea boss has confirmed that the club can’t name an exact date as to when Kante will return from injury.

As per the Sun, when speaking about Kante, Lampard stated “So, I think that maybe he is suffering from that big injury and a little fall out from that. I think now it is time to take a small step back just to get his fitness up and be confident that we won’t have a domino effect with small injuries. So, there’s no actual time frame.”

These words will surely prove to be a bit of a worry for Chelsea fans, as it seems like Kante could be out for some time.

Kante has been a key member of Chelsea’s first team squad ever since his move to Stamford Bridge from Leicester a few years back, thus this news will come as a huge blow for the west London outfit.

Chelsea will be hoping to have Kante back by at least mid-November so he’s available for the Blues clash away to Man City, however for now, it seems like they’re going to have to play without the Frenchman for the time being.