Video: Brilliant finish from Willian as Chelsea threaten to rout Burnley

We all know that the best performance and biggest win of this round of Premier League matches was sealed last night. Everyone else is just playing to be the second best team of the weekend.

Chelsea look to be right up there after Willian put them 4-0 up away to Burnley with over 20 minutes to go. It’s probably a big ask to get five more, but Frank Lampard will still be delighted with this performance.

The headlines will go to Christian Pulisic but this strike from Willian isn’t bad either:

It might be a bit cliche to suggest that Burnley is always a tough place to go, but Chelsea have made this one look very easy indeed.