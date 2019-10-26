Video: Christian Pulisic extends Chelsea’s lead vs Burnley after brilliant run

Christian Pulisic has extended Chelsea’s lead against Burnley after a superb run, this is turning into a historical night for the youngster. What a performance.
Willian’s key interception sparked a counter-attack for the Blues and Christian Pulisic charged towards Burnley’s goal. The winger tricked his way past the defence before unleashing a shot on goal.
The attacker’s effort was deflected into the back of the net by Ben Mee.
The American star opened the scoring for the Blues with a superb solo goal in the 20th minute of the clash.
Take a look at the superstar’s second of the game below:
Pulisic will be full of confidence after grabbing his first goals for Chelsea this evening, the youngster is definitely one of the most exciting wingers in the league.