In the 20th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Burnley and Chelsea, Christian Pulisic continued his fine form by scoring a superb solo goal for the Blues.

The 21-year-old picked up the ball on the break before using some lovely dribbling to charge past Burnley’s defenders, once he was in the box he unleashed an expert finish on goal.

Christian Pulisic goal Chelsea vs Burnley 1-0

What a way to open his account for Chelsea.