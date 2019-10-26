Menu

Video: Christian Pulisic scores stunning first goal for Chelsea vs Burnley

Burnley FC Chelsea FC


Chelsea have opened the scoring against Burnley after a sensational goal from Christian Pulisic, the strike is the American’s first ever goal for the Blues.

In the 20th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Burnley and Chelsea, Christian Pulisic continued his fine form by scoring a superb solo goal for the Blues.

The 21-year-old picked up the ball on the break before using some lovely dribbling to charge past Burnley’s defenders, once he was in the box he unleashed an expert finish on goal.

The American superstar drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Check out the attacker’s opener for the Blues below:

What a way to open his account for Chelsea.

