Video: CRAZY optical illusion tricks Croatian team into thinking they scored – Opposition counter into an empty goal

If I’m honest, I’ve watched this clip quite a few times and it’s still difficult to figure out exactly what happened. Every time you watch the video it looks like a goal was definitely scored.

The game was between Croatian sides Hadjuk Split and Slaven Belupo. Hadjuk take advantage of the other team celebrating the phantom goal and power straight up the pitch to score into an empty net:

Incredible moment in the Croatian league. Slaven Koprivnica players celebrate an equaliser, but ball hadn’t crossed the line. Hajduk Split counter-attack and score into empty net (via @Toni_Padilla) pic.twitter.com/HJQRgeSQxF — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) October 26, 2019

Con ustedes, la jugada de día: Slaven Koprivinica salió a festejar un gol que no fue y los jugadores del Hadjuk Split durmieron a todos convirtiendo en la contra y sin arquero. Al final fue victoria 2-0 por la fecha en #Croacia ??. pic.twitter.com/fseIt43GEB — Gonza Bobadilla (@gbobadi) October 26, 2019

There’s an incredibly awkward moment when the Slaven players start to realise a goal isn’t going to get given, but it’s too late to get back as Hadjuk are already way up the pitch. It looks like the keeper’s feet hit the net as the ball moves towards the goal and that’s what tricks us into thinking the ball goes in.

If ever you wanted an example of “play to the whistle” then this is it.