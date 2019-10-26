Video: Ilkay Gundogan scored brilliant improvised volley as Man City go 3-0 up vs Aston Villa

Ilkay Gundogan scored a superb volley for Man City today, as Pep Guardiola’s side took a 3-0 lead over Aston Villa at the Etihad.

Having just gone 2-0 up a few minutes earlier, City found a third through Gundogan, as they put the game to bed against Villa at home.

Gundogan’s karate kick goal lmao pic.twitter.com/NVcGMxy3oP — kaz (@psychoclownblog) October 26, 2019

After the ball rebounded around the box, it fell kindly to Gundogan, who fired home a superb scissor volley to put the game out of sight for City.

Channelling his inner Van Persie for that one!

Pictures via CANAL