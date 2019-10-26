Video: Ilkay Gundogan scored brilliant improvised volley as Man City go 3-0 up vs Aston Villa

Ilkay Gundogan scored a superb volley for Man City today, as Pep Guardiola’s side took a 3-0 lead over Aston Villa at the Etihad.
Having just gone 2-0 up a few minutes earlier, City found a third through Gundogan, as they put the game to bed against Villa at home.
Gundogan with a brilliant finish ?
3-0 City! #MCFC #MCIAVL pic.twitter.com/tLDFA9x1X0
Gundogan’s karate kick goal lmao pic.twitter.com/NVcGMxy3oP
After the ball rebounded around the box, it fell kindly to Gundogan, who fired home a superb scissor volley to put the game out of sight for City.
Channelling his inner Van Persie for that one!
Pictures via CANAL