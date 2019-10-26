Menu

Video: Kevin De Bruyne scores directly from a cross as Man City take commanding 2-0 lead vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Manchester City
De Bruyne got his name on the scoresheet for Man City this afternoon, as he scored directly from a cross to hand his side a 2-0 lead against Aston Villa.

With the scoreline at 1-0, City finally made one of their chances pay, as De Bruyne scored a fluke goal.

After playing a corner short, De Bruyne received the ball back, crossing the ball into the box, with his pass finding it’s way passed everyone and into the back of the net.

City in cruise control at the Etihad!

