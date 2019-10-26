Video: Kevin De Bruyne scores directly from a cross as Man City take commanding 2-0 lead vs Aston Villa

De Bruyne got his name on the scoresheet for Man City this afternoon, as he scored directly from a cross to hand his side a 2-0 lead against Aston Villa.

With the scoreline at 1-0, City finally made one of their chances pay, as De Bruyne scored a fluke goal.

Kevin de Bruyne makes it two! Man City are made to wait for it, but after consulting VAR the goal stands. pic.twitter.com/NoNFfvDCIS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2019

After playing a corner short, De Bruyne received the ball back, crossing the ball into the box, with his pass finding it’s way passed everyone and into the back of the net.

City in cruise control at the Etihad!

Pictures via BT Sport